BERLIN/DUESSELDORF May 20 The chairman of
German retailer Metro AG has defended Chief Executive
Olaf Koch against criticism of his handling of a power struggle
with the founder of the group's electronics chain Media-Saturn.
A long-running dispute for control of Media-Saturn, Europe's
biggest electronics chain, has escalated in recent weeks between
Metro, its majority owner, and the chain's founder Erich
Kellerhals, who still owns a 22 percent stake.
"Mr Koch and I, as chairman of the board, cooperate
extremely closely in all matters - including at Media-Saturn.
The supervisory board is united behind Mr Koch," Chairman Franz
Haniel told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview released
ahead of publication on Wednesday.
"Mr Koch is measured by his overall performance as CEO of
Metro and not just due to the current situation around
Media-Saturn," added Haniel, who is also chairman of the board
of Metro's biggest shareholder, investment group Haniel
.
The Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily said some board members had
raised doubts over whether Koch's contract should be extended
beyond next year due to his handling of the Media-Saturn
dispute.
Media-Saturn, the world's second-biggest consumer
electronics chain after Best Buy Co Inc, is battling
online competition and saw its sales fall 4 percent in its
fiscal second quarter to 4.88 billion euros, prompting Metro to
cut its full-year earnings forecast for the unit last week.
($1 = 0.7294 Euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Susan Thomas)