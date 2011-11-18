FRANKFURT Nov 18 World number four
retailer Metro has named finance chief Olaf Koch as
its new CEO, replacing Eckhard Cordes, who announced plans to
stand down after a damaging public debate over his contract.
"(Cordes) shall leave the company effective 31 December
2011", Metro said after a supervisory board meeting late on
Friday afternoon.
Koch will take up his new role on Jan. 1.
The appointment comes after the 20-member supervisory board
was earlier this week split over who should become CEO, with
labour representatives favouring retail expert and board member
Joel Saveuse and the shareholder side favouring numbers man
Koch.
Saveuse, who led a turnaround of Metro's Real hypermarkets
and also heads its European cash & carry operations, had
signalled this week he would possibly be prepared to step back
to avoid a power struggle, according to sources.
