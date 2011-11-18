FRANKFURT Nov 18 World number four retailer Metro has named finance chief Olaf Koch as its new CEO, replacing Eckhard Cordes, who announced plans to stand down after a damaging public debate over his contract.

"(Cordes) shall leave the company effective 31 December 2011", Metro said after a supervisory board meeting late on Friday afternoon.

Koch will take up his new role on Jan. 1.

The appointment comes after the 20-member supervisory board was earlier this week split over who should become CEO, with labour representatives favouring retail expert and board member Joel Saveuse and the shareholder side favouring numbers man Koch.

Saveuse, who led a turnaround of Metro's Real hypermarkets and also heads its European cash & carry operations, had signalled this week he would possibly be prepared to step back to avoid a power struggle, according to sources. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Victoria Bryan)