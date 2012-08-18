FRANKFURT Aug 18 German retailer Metro AG
is trying to convince investors of its value as it
fights to stay in the German index of 30 leading companies, its
chief financial officer told a German paper.
Metro, the world's fourth largest retailer, is currently in
danger of dropping out of the Dax when the German stock
market operator meets in September to review constituents of the
indices.
The index rankings are based on trading volumes and the
value of the shares in free float. Metro -- owned 50.01 percent
by the Haniel and Schmidt-Ruthenbeck families -- has a free
float of only 40 percent which has a market value of 3.2 billion
euros ($3.9 billion), putting it in 36th place and in the drop
zone.
Truck maker MAN is also in danger of dropping out,
while car parts and tyre maker Continental is at
present the most likely to move up into the DAX.
Metro shares have lost 25 percent of their value over the
last year as the economic climate worsens and shoppers rein in
spending. Dropping out of the Dax would pressure shares further
as index-linked funds remove it from their portfolio.
"Our group market capitalisation is currently 8 billion
euros, but the value of our real estate alone is significantly
more than that," Metro CFO Mark Frese said in an interview with
Boersen-Zeitung.
Frese said the group had to try to communicate to investors
that measures to reduce costs and improve its prices to get
customers in its stores were taking effect, as shown with its
second quarter results in July.
"But even if we don't stay in the Dax, then we will still be
the world's fourth largest retailer, with enormous growth
potential," Frese said. ($1 = 0.8132 euros)
