FRANKFURT Feb 17 German retailer Metro AG
will keep costs under tight control to improve the
group's performance, its chief executive said in an interview.
"We are reviewing all our costs, including those for
administration, our local subsidiaries and also the management
board," Olaf Koch told Sueddeutsche Zeitung, adding that
business class tickets for short-haul flights were off the
table.
Koch has sought to strip costs, lower prices and improve
services, measures that could not prevent Metro to be demoted
from the index of leading German shares in September.
Koch said he wanted Metro to return to the DAX index
of Germany's top 30 companies, but did not provide a
specific target.
Metro has also been taking a tougher stance on
underperforming divisions. It has sold off its UK and Moroccan
cash-and-carry operations, as well as most of its Real
hypermarkets in Eastern Europe.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)