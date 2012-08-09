FRANKFURT Aug 9 German retailer Metro
said it would push on more quickly with a new price and online
strategy at its Media-Saturn chain of consumer electronics shops
after a court ruling eased management decision-making.
Metro management last year complained that Media-Saturn
founder and shareholder Erich Kellerhals had used his blocking
minority of 21 percent at the unit to halt two planned
acquisitions and thus slow Media-Saturn's move into the
fast-growing online market.
Metro's plan to sidestep the veto by setting up a separate
board at Media-Saturn to approve measures such as budget and
acquisitions by a simple majority was challenged in court by
Kellerhals, but the board's powers were backed by two courts on
Wednesday and Thursday.
Metro Chief Executive Olaf Koch said the court's decision
meant management could now put more effort into ensuring that
Media-Saturn offers competitive prices and more products online.
Metro finally has websites up and running for both the Media
Markt and Saturn brands in Germany and has already acquired
online retailer Redcoon to drive its online strategy.
"We want to work with what we have, but this means we will
be able to do it more quickly and effectively," Koch told
journalists on Thursday, ruling out any major acquisitions.
Koch also said that the decision had been well received by
ratings agencies. S&P had in May revised the outlook on Metro to
negative, citing challenging market conditions as well as the
shareholder row at Media-Saturn.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)