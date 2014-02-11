Iran self-sufficient in petrol production, aims to export
LONDON, April 30 Iran said on Sunday it was now self-sufficient in petroleum production as President Hassan Rouhani opened a refinery in the southern city of Bandar Abbas.
FRANKFURT Feb 11 The head of Metro AG , Olaf Koch, said that the German retailer's fiscal first-quarter results laid a solid foundation for it to pay an annual dividend again. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
LONDON, April 30 Iran said on Sunday it was now self-sufficient in petroleum production as President Hassan Rouhani opened a refinery in the southern city of Bandar Abbas.
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 63,509 versus profit of JOD 59,060 year ago