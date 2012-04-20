DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 20 German retailer Metro is expected to have suffered a sharp fall in January sales at its consumer electronics stores in Germany after calling an end to aggressive discounting, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

Once the major growth driver of Metro, sales and profits at its MediaMarkt-Saturn stores stagnated last year, after it was left standing by a shift to customers buying online.

Chief Executive Olaf Koch said at Metro's full-year results in March that the group had been taken by surprise by the speed at which buyers turned cautious on goods such as stereos and TVs as a result of the economic downturn and that the pressures remained in 2012.

The drop in sales at MediaMarkt-Saturn stores in Germany was at least 10 percent for January, German trade magazine Lebensmittelzeitung reported on Friday.

Representatives from Metro and its MediaMarkt-Saturn unit declined to comment.

Metro is due to report first-quarter results on May 3. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)