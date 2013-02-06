DUESSELDORF, Germany Feb 6 Family-owned
conglomerate Haniel said it had no plans to sell more
shares in Metro AG after reducing its stake in the
German retailer to about 30 percent from 34.2 percent.
Haniel said in November it would sell down stakes in Metro
and drugs distributor Celesio to cut its debt to
below 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion).
On Wednesday, it said the sale of Metro shares via the stock
exchange generated proceeds of 300 million euros. Shares in
Metro rose 3.8 percent to 23.35 euros by 0837 GMT.
($1 = 0.7392 euros)
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan)