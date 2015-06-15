UPDATE 2-BP's profit triples on higher oil prices and output
* Net debt rises 9 pct quarter-on-quarter, as gearing climbs (Adds CFO quotes, shares, details)
FRANKFURT, June 15 Germany's Metro said on Monday it was selling its Galeria Kaufhof chain to Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co for 2.825 billion euros ($3.17 billion).
The sale includes the Galeria Kaufhof department store business in Germany and the Galeria Inno department stores in Belgium, as well as a corresponding real estate portfolio, Metro said in a statement.
Reuters reported news of the deal on Sunday.
Metro expects the sale to have a positive effect of around 700 million euros on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), it said, adding that the deal is due to close at the end of September. ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
May 2 A three-member consortium that includes German insurer Allianz has agreed to buy Affinity Water Ltd, the largest water-only supply firm in England and Wales by revenue, through two transactions, the group said on Tuesday.