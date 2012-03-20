* Q4 adjusted EBIT 1.3 bln euros, in line with forecast
* Sees 2012 adj EBIT roughly matching 2011's 2.37 bln
* Says 2012 forecast subject to risks from economy
* Says sales, earnings to grow in 2013
* Shares up 1.2 percent, top Dax riser
By Victoria Bryan
DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 20 German group
Metro, the world's fourth-largest retailer, forecast
flat profit this year due to a stuttering global economy and
costs from expanding its cash-and-carry and consumer electricals
stores businesses.
Metro, which also runs hypermarkets and department stores,
said on Tuesday it would be 2013 before investors could expect
an increase in profit, as it reported a 1.8 percent decline in
2011 earnings before interest, tax and special items (adjusted
EBIT) to 2.37 billion euros ($3.1 billion).
Metro, forced to scrap its profit target in 2011 as the
global economy worsened, said sales should grow in 2012 but
cautioned the outlook included an element of risk as high
unemployment and austerity programmes in Europe weigh on
consumer spending.
"2011 was not too pleasing and we can't hope that 2012 will
be any better," Chief Executive Olaf Koch told reporters.
Analysts on average forecast Metro's adjusted EBIT to fall
to 2.35 billion euros in 2012 and sales to rise to 67.1 billion
from 66.7 billion, according to a Reuters poll.
Retail sales in Germany, Europe's strongest economy, fell
unexpectedly in January, as mild weather stifled spending.
European retail sales on the other hand, showed shoppers in the
Euro zone increased spending, although economists cautioned the
three-month trend still showed a contraction.
Metro, which operates almost 2,200 stores in 33 countries,
gets almost 39 percent of its total sales from Germany, with a
further 31.3 percent coming from western Europe.
Even in Germany, it struggled over the last year, with
like-for-like sales - stripping out the effect of store closures
- either falling or remaining stable at each of its four units.
Metro's caution on 2012 comes after French rival Carrefour
slashed its dividend and halted investment plans and
Tesco jettisoned the head of its UK business following
a shock profit warning.
Nonetheless, shares in Metro rose as much as 4 percent, with
traders saying news that hypermarkets chief Joel Saveuse was
stepping down was fanning speculation Metro may sell its Real
chain soon.
Koch said the board would give Real more time to meet its
targets before discussing its future, cooling off the shares
slightly, which were still up 1.2 percent and top blue-chip
gainer in Germany at 1047 GMT.
"I don't see it being cut from the portfolio just yet," Koch
said.
CULTURE CHANGE
Koch , who at 41 years of age is the youngest serving CEO of
a German blue-chip company, said the group needed a "culture
change" and to work more on improving sales, a departure from
predecessor Eckhard Cordes, who had sought to boost earnings via
cost-cutting.
Koch, who took over in January, said he would focus efforts
to expand and improve sales on Cash & Carry and Media-Saturn,
Europe's largest chain of consumer electricals stores.
Expansion would mainly focus on eastern Europe and Asia, he
said, with Cash & Carry, which accounts for almost half of
sales, to offer more own brands, delivery options and services
to small and medium-sized customers.
Cordes had hoped to sell department store Kaufhof and Real
to focus firmly on Cash & Carry and Media-Saturn, seen as
offering the greatest sales and profits for the group, but Koch
put the sale process of Kaufhof on ice in mid-January, saying
financing conditions for buyers weren't right.
He reiterated on Tuesday that Metro would only look to sell
the unit on certain conditions, such as agreeing a future
strategy and getting a fair value for the chain, which it has
previously valued at between 2-3 billion euros.
Metro's fourth-quarter adjusted EBIT was in line with
expectations at 1.3 billion euros, but net income after minority
interests dropped to 404 million in the final quarter, compared
with expectations in a Reuters poll for 633 million.
Metro said that was down to currency effects and costs from
its Shape 2012 restructuring programme.