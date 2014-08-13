Aug 13 Canadian grocer Metro Inc
reported slightly higher quarterly revenue as a reorganization
of its Ontario store network helped increase sales in a
competitive market.
Same-store sales rose 1 percent.
Metro's net income was flat at C$144.5 million ($132.27
million), or C$1.63 per share in the third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of C$1.64 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Montreal-based company's revenue rose 1.4 percent to
C$3.62 billion.
Metro, which is facing stiff competition from U.S. retailers
such as Wal-Mart Stores and Target Corp, bought
a majority stake in Quebec bakery product manufacturer and
retailer Première Moisson in June.
In July, Canada's Competition Bureau approved sale Of 13
stores and pharmacies owned by Canada's largest grocer Loblaw Co
Ltd to Metro Inc, Jean Coutu Group Inc
and Remedy's.
Metro's shares closed at C$71.30 on the Toronto Stock
exchange on Tuesday. The company's stock fell more than 1
percent in the past 12 months up to Tuesday's close.
(1 US dollar = C$1.0925)
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Anannya Pramanick in
Bangalore)