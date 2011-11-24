FRANKFURT Nov 24 World No.4 retailer
Metro said India's decision to open up its supermarket
sector for foreign players did not mean it would seek to
introduce its Real brand to the country.
The Indian government threw open its $450 billion retail
market to global supermarket giants on Thursday, approving its
biggest reform in years that may boost sorely needed investment
in Asia's third-largest economy.
Foreign players are already allowed to operate wholesale, or
cash & carry, stores.
"The focus is on cash & carry and we have no plans to enter
the Indian market with Real or MediaMarkt Saturn," a Metro
spokesman said on Thursday, referring to its hypermarket and
consumer electronics chains.
The opening up of the market is likely to be of more
interest to Metro rivals Wal-Mart and Carrefour
. The German company has already classed its Real
business as non-core and has said it would sell it if the right
offer came up.
Metro's Cash & Carry unit entered the Indian market in 2003
and currently has eight stores there, after opening two in
Punjab and Mumbai this year.
A spokeswoman for the unit said Metro aimed to open at least
five new cash & carry stores in the country a year.
"We want to keep up expansion pace and further invest in our
Cash & Carry business in India," she said.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)