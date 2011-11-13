FRANKFURT Nov 13 The former head of KarstadtQuelle, the retail company that went bust under its later name of Arcandor, has joined the competitive bidding for Metro AG's department store chain Kaufhof, a German paper reported.

Former KarstadtQuelle head Wolfgang Urban told Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag that he has lined up a consortium of wealthy German families to buy 51 percent or possibly 100 percent of Kaufhof.

The paper cited a Metro spokesman as saying that Urban has made an offer on behalf of a German consortium.

Earlier this month, Metro received bids for its department stores from several parties, including a property firm part-owned by a Greek shipping magnate and "homeless billionaire" Nicolas Berggruen, who owns rival German department store chain Karstadt.

Metro, the world's No.4 retailer, has long been looking to sell Kaufhof, and possibly also its Real hypermarkets, in order to focus on its cash and carry and electrical goods chains.

Analysts have valued the Kaufhof business at 2-2.4 billion euros ($2,7-$3,3 billion). Metro has in the past set a price tag of 2-3 billion euros. ($1 = 0.728 Euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Cowell)