* Viennese authorities investigating money laundering
* Signa says still seeking information on probe
* Metro seeks more info from all three bidders - source
FRANKFURT, Nov 28 Austrian property
investor Signa, frontrunner to buy Metro AG's Kaufhof
department store business, said it had still not been contacted
by state prosecutors looking into suspicions of money
laundering.
"Nothing has changed. We still haven't been contacted and we
are still seeking information," a spokesman for Signa told
Reuters on Monday. "As soon as we know more we can issue a
denial."
The authorities in Vienna have been investigating Signa on
money laundering since 2009, a spokesman for the city's public
prosecutor's office said on Monday.
"We have seized a substantial amount of documents. It will
take a little while yet," he said.
Signa head Rene Benko dismissed the investigations over the
weekend and said he hoped to hold talks with Metro this week on
his bid for Kaufhof.
"The first we heard of the investigations was from the
media," he told German paper Tagesspiegel over the weekend.
"Money laundering has nothing to do with our firm and we will
seek to clear this up in the next few days."
Metro declined to comment on the matter on Monday.
Signa was the first to indicate interest in the Kaufhof
chain that Metro has long been trying to sell and is the only
bidder so far to have had some access to Kaufhof's books,
according to a Metro source.
Nicolas Berggruen, owner of the rival Karstadt department
store chain, has teamed up with Blackstone for a bid, and a
consortium headed by former KarstadtQuelle head Wolfgang Urban
is the third bidder.
Metro is not yet in firm negotiations with anyone and a
source close to the company said there were still questions to
be resolved with the bidders.
The company has antitrust concerns over a possible
combination of Kaufhof and Karstadt and has asked Berggruen for
information on planned job cuts, the source added.
Analysts expect a sale of Kaufhof could result in a special
dividend, which would be especially welcome for top shareholder
Haniel after Moody's last week cut its rating outlook for the
investment firm.
BHF Bank analyst Peter Steiner said in a note to clients he
estimated the value of Kaufhof at between 2.4 billion euros
($3.2 billion) and 2.6 billion and a special dividend could
therefore be worth around 2.39 euros a share.
($1=0.7536 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Additional reporting by Angelika
Gruber in Vienna; Editing by David Holmes and Helen
Massy-Beresford)