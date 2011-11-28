* Viennese authorities investigating money laundering

* Signa says still seeking information on probe

* Metro seeks more info from all three bidders - source (Adds Vienna public prosecutor's office)

FRANKFURT, Nov 28 Austrian property investor Signa, frontrunner to buy Metro AG's Kaufhof department store business, said it had still not been contacted by state prosecutors looking into suspicions of money laundering.

"Nothing has changed. We still haven't been contacted and we are still seeking information," a spokesman for Signa told Reuters on Monday. "As soon as we know more we can issue a denial."

The authorities in Vienna have been investigating Signa on money laundering since 2009, a spokesman for the city's public prosecutor's office said on Monday.

"We have seized a substantial amount of documents. It will take a little while yet," he said.

Signa head Rene Benko dismissed the investigations over the weekend and said he hoped to hold talks with Metro this week on his bid for Kaufhof.

"The first we heard of the investigations was from the media," he told German paper Tagesspiegel over the weekend. "Money laundering has nothing to do with our firm and we will seek to clear this up in the next few days."

Metro declined to comment on the matter on Monday.

Signa was the first to indicate interest in the Kaufhof chain that Metro has long been trying to sell and is the only bidder so far to have had some access to Kaufhof's books, according to a Metro source.

Nicolas Berggruen, owner of the rival Karstadt department store chain, has teamed up with Blackstone for a bid, and a consortium headed by former KarstadtQuelle head Wolfgang Urban is the third bidder.

Metro is not yet in firm negotiations with anyone and a source close to the company said there were still questions to be resolved with the bidders.

The company has antitrust concerns over a possible combination of Kaufhof and Karstadt and has asked Berggruen for information on planned job cuts, the source added.

Analysts expect a sale of Kaufhof could result in a special dividend, which would be especially welcome for top shareholder Haniel after Moody's last week cut its rating outlook for the investment firm.

BHF Bank analyst Peter Steiner said in a note to clients he estimated the value of Kaufhof at between 2.4 billion euros ($3.2 billion) and 2.6 billion and a special dividend could therefore be worth around 2.39 euros a share. ($1=0.7536 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Additional reporting by Angelika Gruber in Vienna; Editing by David Holmes and Helen Massy-Beresford)