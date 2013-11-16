FRANKFURT Nov 16 German department store chain
Kaufhof is benefiting from troubles at rival chain Karstadt and
is not interested in a merger with its competitor, Kaufhof boss
Lovro Mandac told a magazine.
"The customers are also aware of the problems at Karstadt
and that has certainly brought us sales," Focus magazine quoted
Mandac as saying on Saturday, as retailers gear up for
Christmas.
Businessman Nicolas Berggruen rescued heavily-indebted
Karstadt from insolvency in 2010 but has come under fire from
union representatives in recent months over pay proposals for
employees and for not investing enough in the chain.
Services union Verdi this week said there had been progress
in pay talks with Karstadt management, diminishing the prospect
of strikes heading into the all-important Christmas sales
season.
Kaufhof's owner Metro has ruled out a merger with
Karstadt in the past and Mandac said any move in that direction
would cost the company three years of development.
"I see no possibility there, unless they (Karstadt's owners)
just gave it to us," Mandac said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Toby Chopra)