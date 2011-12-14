DUESSELDORF, Germany/VIENNA Dec 14 The supervisory board of world No. 4 retailer Metro AG will hold off picking a buyer for the Kaufhof chain of department stores at its meeting on Friday, several people familiar with the matter said.

"I do not expect a final decision," one of the people told Reuters on Wednesday.

The sources also said the board will name a new finance chief for Metro at its meeting. Metro declined to comment.

Austrian investor Rene Benko, who owns Signa, and rival department store chain Karstadt's owner Nicolas Berggruen have expressed interest in Kaufhof, which Metro values between 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) and 3 billion euros.

The supervisory board wants to wait for further details on Benko's offer, one source said. Also, there is concern over a money-laundering probe of Benko's firm Signa, the person said.

German group Metro has long been looking for a way out of both Kaufhof and its Real hypermarket chain to focus on opportunities offered by emerging markets at its cash & carry and MediaMarkt-Saturn electronics businesses. ($1 = 0.7641 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Michael Shields; Writing by Maria Sheahan)