DUESSELDORF, Germany/VIENNA Dec 14 The
supervisory board of world No. 4 retailer Metro AG
will hold off picking a buyer for the Kaufhof chain of
department stores at its meeting on Friday, several people
familiar with the matter said.
"I do not expect a final decision," one of the people told
Reuters on Wednesday.
The sources also said the board will name a new finance
chief for Metro at its meeting. Metro declined to comment.
Austrian investor Rene Benko, who owns Signa, and rival
department store chain Karstadt's owner Nicolas Berggruen have
expressed interest in Kaufhof, which Metro values between 2
billion euros ($2.6 billion) and 3 billion euros.
The supervisory board wants to wait for further details on
Benko's offer, one source said. Also, there is concern over a
money-laundering probe of Benko's firm Signa, the person said.
German group Metro has long been looking for a way out of
both Kaufhof and its Real hypermarket chain to focus on
opportunities offered by emerging markets at its cash & carry
and MediaMarkt-Saturn electronics businesses.
($1 = 0.7641 euros)
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Michael Shields; Writing
by Maria Sheahan)