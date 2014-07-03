BRIEF-Indiana governor Eric Holcomb schedules Toyota jobs announcement Jan. 24
* Indiana governor Eric Holcomb schedules Toyota jobs announcement for Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - Governor's Office Further company coverage:
DUESSELDORF, Germany, July 3 German retailer Metro AG denied it was considering a sale of its stake in Media-Saturn Holding, Europe's biggest electronics chain, rejecting a newspaper's interpretation of comments by a management board member.
"We merely said that we would by law have to look at any offer," a spokesman for Metro said on Thursday.
German daily Die Welt earlier said Metro was no longer ruling out a sale of its stake in Media-Saturn, citing Metro board member Pieter Haas. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
Jan 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal on Monday, distancing America from its Asian allies, as China's influence in the region rises.