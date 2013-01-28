BRIEF-Laurent Perrier FY net income group share falls to 23.2 million euros
* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 23.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 25.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
FRANKFURT Jan 28 German retailer Metro will likely have to pay around 230 million euros ($310 million) to buy a 2.97 percent stake in the Media-Saturn unit, a source close to the company said on Monday.
The Stiefel family that helped found the Media-Saturn chain earlier on Monday said it was exercising an option to sell the stake to majority owner Metro, without disclosing the price. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Ralf Banser)
* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 23.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 25.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
June 2 French crystal maker Baccarat said on Friday that Chinese investment group Fortune Fountain Capital has signed a commitment to acquire an 88.8 percent stake in the company from U.S investment firms Starwood Capital Group and L Catterton.