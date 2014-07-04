FRANKFURT, July 4 German retail group Metro will retain Pieter Haas as acting Chief Executive of its Media Saturn unit after a shareholder meeting of the consumer electronics chain failed to organise a majority to oust him, a Metro spokesman said on Friday.

Metro is caught up in a fierce struggle for power with Media Saturn's founder Erich Kellerhals, who has veto rights at the consumer electronics chain and still owns a 22 percent stake. Kellerhals has been fighting to remove Haas and is trying to get his way with the help of a court in Ingolstadt, Germany.

Media Saturn's managers had warned in a letter to Metro and to Kellerhals that the group's capacity to act might be at risk, according to German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

