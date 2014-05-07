* Media-Saturn founder has candidate for interim CEO
* CEO quit on Tuesday over lack of support
* Power struggle between owners of company
* Chain battling online competition
(Adds Metro comment)
DUESSELDORF, Germany, May 7 The founder of
Europe's biggest electronics retailer Media-Saturn, who is
locked in a dispute with the chain's majority owner Metro
, demanded a role on Wednesday in choosing a new CEO to
replace Horst Norberg who quit on Tuesday.
Eric Kellerhals, Media-Saturn's billionaire founder who
still owns a stake of close to 22 percent, has been fighting for
years with Metro over its management of the chain.
A spokesman said Kellerhals had called on Metro to urgently
discuss who should lead the chain after Norberg announced on
Tuesday he was stepping down after 27 years at the business,
saying he did not feel he had the support of all its owners.
Kellerhals has proposed a member of Media-Saturn's
management as an interim replacement for Norberg, his spokesman
said, but declined to name who it was.
A Metro spokesman said the company was pleased that
Kellerhals was open to dialogue, but added it was surprised that
he had mentioned a candidate as it believed the person concerned
had declined the nomination.
The spokesman said Metro believed it had already found the
best solution after it announced on Tuesday it was putting its
management board member Pieter Haas in charge of Media-Saturn on
an acting basis.
Media-Saturn, which accounts for about a third of Metro's
sales, was slow to move into e-commerce because of the
long-running dispute between Metro and Kellerhals, but is now
accelerating a push towards online retailing.
The power struggle between the owners escalated recently
after Kellerhals called on his own website for applications to
replace Norberg when his contract expired at the end of 2015,
accusing Metro of moving too slowly.
Media-Saturn, the world's second-biggest consumer
electronics chain after Best Buy with more than 950
stores in 17 countries, saw its sales fall 0.7 percent to 6.6
billion euros ($9.2 billion) in the last quarter of 2013.
Retail analysts expect Metro to report another drop for the
chain that competes with Dixons Retail and Darty Plc
when it announces results for the January to March
period on Thursday.
($1 = 0.7177 Euros)
