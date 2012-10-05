FRANKFURT Oct 5 Metro cut its earnings outlook
for 2012 on Friday, blaming rising unemployment in the eurozone
and the sovereign debt crisis, sending its shares down.
Metro Group said it now expects earnings before interest and
taxes (EBIT) before special items to amount to around 2 billion
euros ($2.60 billion) in 2012, rather than being able to match
the previous year's EBIT of 2.37 billion euros.
For 2012, the target of sustainable sales growth remains
unchanged, as do the goals for improving cash flow and reducing
net debt, the company further said.
Shares extended losses and traded 8.5 percent lower at 1346
GMT.
($1 = 0.7689 euros)
