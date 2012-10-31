DUESSELDORF, Germany Oct 31 Germany's Metro
is considering splitting the international side of its
Real hypermarkets into separate country units to make a
potential sale of the division easier, sources told Reuters.
Metro has been trying to sell Real for years as part of a
longer-term strategy to focus on cash and carry and
MediaMarkt-Saturn, and Chief Executive Olaf Koch said on Tuesday
that the retailer was assessing all options for the division.
There has been speculation over recent months that Metro
would sell the non-German operations of Real, mostly based in
eastern Europe. Outside Germany, Real is present in Poland,
Russia, Romania, Turkey and Ukraine.
Metro declined to comment.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Maria Sheahan)