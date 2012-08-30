DUESSELDORF, Germany Aug 30 Germany's Metro is in talks to sell the Turkish and eastern European operations of its Real supermarket chain, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Metro, which runs cash & carries, hypermarkets, consumer electronics stores and department stores, has repeatedly said its long-term aim is to slim down its portfolio.

Chief Executive Olaf Koch said in July he will provide an update on Real's future at the end of the third quarter.

The group is still considering its options for Real, including a sale, partial sale or keeping it within its portfolio, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Shares in Metro were up 1 percent at 24.00 euros at 0710 GMT, against at 0.7 percent drop in the Dax index of leading German shares.

($1 = 0.7982 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Ludwig Burger and Mark Potter)