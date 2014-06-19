FRANKFURT, June 19 Metro AG's Real supermarket chain is making changes to how it handles logistics, which will affect as many as 750 jobs, a spokesman for the company said on Thursday, confirming a report by trade publication Lebensmittel Zeitung.

Retail companies such as Metro are seeking to cut the cost of transporting goods from suppliers via big warehouses to store shelves, taking steps such as bundling shipments and reducing the number of trucks that have to be unloaded at stores every day.

The Real spokesman said the planned changes will mean the loss of up to 750 full-time positions by the end of 2015. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)