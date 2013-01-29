Jan 29 Canadian grocer Metro Inc
increased its quarterly dividend by 16.3 percent, the company
said in a statement late on Monday.
The Montreal-based firm declared a dividend of 25 Canadian
cents (25 cents) a share, up from 21.5 Canadian cents last
quarter.
The chain hosts its annual meeting and releases its fiscal
first quarter earnings on Tuesday.
Last week, Metro said it would sell nearly half of its stake
in convenience store and gasoline station operator Alimentation
Couche-Tard Inc for nearly C$479 million.
The chain and rivals like Loblaw Cos Ltd are facing
rising competition as Wal-Mart Stores Inc expands its
grocery offerings in Canada. Wal-Mart rival Target Corp
is opening its first Canadian stores starting this spring, and
it will also sell groceries.