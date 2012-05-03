(Fixes date)

FRANKFURT May 3 Germany's Metro, the world's fourth largest retailer, swung to a surprise first-quarter loss on Thursday, with earnings hurt by investments in its Media-Saturn consumer electronics chain.

Metro, which also runs cash & carries, hypermarkets, and department stores, is heavily exposed to shoppers in Europe, many of whom are tightening their purse strings in response to job cuts and government austerity measures.

The Duesseldorf-based company said it did not expect profit to rise this year because of the weak economy and cautioned there were even risks to that guidance, confirming a forecast made in March.

For the first quarter, Metro reported sales of 15.6 billion euros ($20.5 billion) and a loss before interest and tax (EBIT) of 9 million euros.

For the first quarter, Metro reported sales of 15.6 billion euros ($20.5 billion) and a loss before interest and tax (EBIT) of 9 million euros.

Analysts had expected the group to report first-quarter sales of 15.6 billion euros and EBIT of 49.5 million euros, according to a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7603 euros)