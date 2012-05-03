(Fixes date)
FRANKFURT May 3 Germany's Metro, the
world's fourth largest retailer, swung to a surprise
first-quarter loss on Thursday, with earnings hurt by
investments in its Media-Saturn consumer electronics chain.
Metro, which also runs cash & carries, hypermarkets, and
department stores, is heavily exposed to shoppers in Europe,
many of whom are tightening their purse strings in response to
job cuts and government austerity measures.
The Duesseldorf-based company said it did not expect profit
to rise this year because of the weak economy and cautioned
there were even risks to that guidance, confirming a forecast
made in March.
For the first quarter, Metro reported sales of 15.6 billion
euros ($20.5 billion) and a loss before interest and tax (EBIT)
of 9 million euros.
Analysts had expected the group to report first-quarter
sales of 15.6 billion euros and EBIT of 49.5 million euros,
according to a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.7603 euros)
