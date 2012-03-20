DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 20 Germany's Metro
AG, the world's fourth largest retailer, said it did
not expect earnings to grow in 2012 due to a stuttering global
economy and costs from expanding its cash and carry and consumer
electricals stores businesses.
The group, which also runs hypermarkets and department
stores, said sales should grow in 2012, but earnings before
interest, tax and special items would only match the 2.37
billion euros ($3.14 billion) it reported for 2011 on Tuesday.
That result was in line with expectations, as was the
adjusted EBIT for the fourth quarter of 1.31 billion.
Net income after minorities dropped to 404 million euros in
the final quarter, compared with expectations in a Reuters poll
for 633 million, as the group took a hit from currency effects
and costs from its Shape 2012 restructuring programme.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)