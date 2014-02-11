Iran self-sufficient in petrol production, aims to export
LONDON, April 30 Iran said on Sunday it was now self-sufficient in petroleum production as President Hassan Rouhani opened a refinery in the southern city of Bandar Abbas.
BERLIN/DUESSELDORF Feb 11 German retailer Metro AG hopes more stable economic conditions and exchange rates will help lift profits this year after reporting a dip in first-quarter earnings largely due to lower real estate income and the strong euro.
Europe's fourth-biggest retailer on Tuesday reported earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), before special items, of 1.073 billion euros ($1.46 billion) for the three months through December, slightly shy of an average analyst forecast for 1.08 billion.
The sprawling German group, which runs cash and carries, supermarkets, department stores and Europe's top consumer electronics chain, forecast EBIT before special items of around 1.75 billion euros for the 2013/14 financial year and reiterated it expects to see a slight rise in sales in local currencies.
LONDON, April 30 Iran said on Sunday it was now self-sufficient in petroleum production as President Hassan Rouhani opened a refinery in the southern city of Bandar Abbas.
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 63,509 versus profit of JOD 59,060 year ago