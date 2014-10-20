BERLIN Oct 20 Germany's Metro AG said
it was optimistic for the crucial Christmas trading period as it
saw an improvement in sales at its struggling consumer
electronics unit in the July to September quarter.
Sales rose a like-for-like 0.7 percent to 15.1 billion
euros($19.3 billion) in the final quarter of its 2013/14 fiscal
year due to gains at all its units - cash-and-carry stores,
consumer electronics, Real hypermarkets and Kaufhof department
stores.
"With Christmas approaching, Metro Group is well prepared
and optimistically entered the current quarter," it said in a
statement as it confirmed an outlook for 2013/14 earnings before
interest and tax of 1.750 billion euros based on constant
currencies.
Metro, Europe's fourth-biggest retailer which operates a
sprawling empire of 2,200 outlets in 31 countries, has been
trimming its portfolio to focus on its cash and carry and
consumer electronics stores.
Metro reports full results on Dec. 16.
(1 US dollar = 0.7839 euro)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson)