Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
Jan 29 Canada's Metro Inc reported higher earnings on Tuesday, a day after boosting its quarterly dividend by more than 16 percent, as sales at its supermarket chain rose in the three months to Dec. 22.
Net earnings rose to C$121.4 million ($120.9 million), or C$1.23 a share, from C$103.7 million, or C$1.01, a year earlier. Sales rose 2.7 percent to C$2.70 billion.
Sales at established stores, an important indicator for retailers, rose 1.5 percent in the fiscal first quarter.
Late on Monday, the Montreal-based firm declared a dividend of 25 Canadian cents a share, up from 21.5 Canadian cents last quarter.
Last week, Metro said it would sell nearly half of its stake in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc, a convenience store and gasoline station operator, for nearly C$479 million.
Metro, along with rivals such as Loblaw Cos Ltd, are facing rising competition as Wal-Mart Stores Inc expands its grocery offerings in Canada. Target Corp, the No. 2 U.S. discounter, is opening its first Canadian stores this spring, and it will also sell groceries.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.