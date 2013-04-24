* First-quarter includes after-tax one-time gain of C$266.4
mln
* First-quarter sales fall 3 pct
* Plans to repurchase for cancellation 1 mln of its common
shares
April 24 Metro Inc, Canada's No. 3
grocer, more than tripled quarterly earnings after selling part
of a convenience store operator, but it warned of a
"challenging" competitive environment.
Metro and other Canadian supermarket chains face stern
competition from Target Corp, the U.S. discount
retailer, which opened its first three Canadian stores last
month and plans to have more than 100 by the end of this year.
Metro and rivals such as Loblaw Cos Ltd, Canada's
largest grocer, are already under pressure from the expansion of
Wal-Mart Stores Inc's grocery business in Canada.
"The competitive environment will remain challenging in the
coming quarters," Chief Executive Eric La Fleche said in a
statement.
Loblaw, in its fourth-quarter earnings in February, had said
sales growth in 2013 would be moderated by the entry of a new
competitor, among other things.
Metro's net earnings rose to C$366.8 million ($357.5
million), or C$3.77 per share, in the second quarter, from
C$96.1 million, or 94 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The earnings were helped by an after-tax, one-time gain of
C$266.4 million related to the sale of nearly half of its stake
in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned C$1.02 per share
from continuing operations.
Sales fell 3 percent to C$2.51 billion. The fall was
primarily due to the inclusion of the week preceding Christmas
in the first quarter, compared with the second quarter a year
earlier.
Sales at established stores, an important indicator for
retailers, were flat for the quarter.
Metro, which operates more than 600 food stores and more
than 250 drugstores in Canada, said it planned to repurchase for
cancellation up to 1 million of its common shares.
The repurchase would form part of the renewed buyback
program, which company announced in September.
Shares of Montreal, Quebec-based Metro closed at C$66.09 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday.