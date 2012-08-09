* Q3 EPS C$1.43 vs C$1.23 year earlier
* Sales up 3.8 percent at C$3.70 billion
Aug 9 Metro Inc, Canada's third largest
grocer, reported a nearly 14 percent rise in quarterly profit on
Thursday, helped by higher sales and more effective cost
controls.
The results benefited from contributions from Marche Adonis,
a Mediterrean food retailer, and its distributor Phoenicia
Products, in which Metro bought a 55 percent stake last October.
Metro and its competitors Loblaw Cos Ltd and Empire
Co Ltd's Sobeys are facing rising competition as
Wal-Mart Stores Inc expands its grocery offerings in
Canada.
RBC Capital Markets retail analyst Irene Nattel said
cautious consumer spending is holding back results across the
stocks she covers this quarter.
"W e believe (Metro's) solid Q3 results despite intense
c ompetition reinforce management's ability to drive both its
offering and cost b a se," she wrote in a note to clients.
Sales rose 3.8 percent to C$3.70 billion in the third
quarter ended June 30. Marche Adonis and Phoenicia contributed
C$81.3 million in sales during the quarter.
Sales at established stores, a key measure for retailers,
rose 1 percent.
Net earnings increased to C$144.4 million, or C$1.43 per
share, from C$127.1 million, or C$1.23 per share, a year
earlier. Excluding a one-time tax expense, earnings rose
slightly more, to C$147.4 million, or C$1.46 a share.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of C$1.37 a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares rose 2.85 percent to C$58.13 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.