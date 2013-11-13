Nov 13 Canadian grocer Metro Inc
reported a lower quarterly profit, hurt by intensifying
competition from U.S. retailers Target Corp and Wal-Mart
Stores.
Metro, whose main domestic competitors are Loblaw Cos Ltd
and Empire Co Ltd's Sobeys, said net earnings
fell to C$83.6 million, or 88 Canadian cents a share, in the
fourth quarter from C$145.1 million, or C$1.46 a share, a year
earlier.
Sales fell nearly 9 percent to C$2.61 billion.
The fourth quarter ended Sept. 30 had 12 weeks compared with
13 weeks the previous year.
Sales at established stores, a key measure for retailers,
fell 1.8 percent.