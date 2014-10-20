* Q4 sales 15.1 bln euros at low end of forecasts
* FY forecast for EBIT of 1.75 bln confirmed
* Media-Saturn like-for-like sales up 1.8 pct
* Cash-and-carry sales in Russia still very positive
* Shares up 3.6 pct
(Adds analyst comment, shares)
By Emma Thomasson
BERLIN, Oct 20 German retailer Metro AG
said on Monday it was "optimistic" ahead of the
crucial Christmas period, after posting improved sales at its
struggling consumer electronics unit for the first time in over
two years.
Group sales rose a like-for-like 0.7 percent to 15.1 billion
euros ($19.3 billion) in the final quarter of its 2013/14 fiscal
year, due to gains across its business - from cash-and-carry
stores to Real hypermarkets and Kaufhof department stores. That
was at the bottom end of forecasts, but the first rise across
all units in almost four years.
Metro's Media-Saturn is Europe's biggest consumer
electronics group, but it has been hamstrung by a power struggle
with the chain's founder as it battles fierce competition from
online retailers. It saw like-for-like sales rise 1.8 percent.
Metro said that represented a "strong trend improvement" due
to better store and online sales, with a like-for-like rise of
1.4 percent in its home market Germany due to a marketing drive.
Poor performance at Media-Saturn earlier this year forced
Metro to cut its forecast in May.
"With Christmas approaching, Metro Group is well prepared
and optimistically entered the current quarter," it said in a
statement. The group confirmed its forecast for 2013/14 earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT) of 1.75 billion euros based on
constant currencies.
Metro shares, which have fallen 31 percent this year due to
the company's exposure to the weak Russian rouble, were up 3.6
percent at 0720 GMT, compared with a 0.1 percent rise in the
European retail sector.
Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne, who has an "outperform"
rating on the stock, said this was the first time all four units
had reported like-for-like sales growth in at least 15 quarters.
"Media Saturn returned to positive (same store growth) after
eight periods of negative performance. After an underwhelming
World Cup period, this is very positive news," he wrote in a
note on Monday.
Metro, Europe's fourth-biggest retailer which operates a
sprawling empire of 2,200 outlets in 31 countries, has been
trimming its portfolio to focus on its cash and carry and
consumer electronics stores in core markets.
It recently announced the sale of its cash-and-carry
business in Vietnam and of its stake in British wholesale
company Booker as well as the withdrawal from the Danish market.
Metro, which delayed a stock market listing of a stake in
its Russian cash-and-carry operation earlier this year due to
market turmoil over the Ukraine crisis, said on Monday that
cash-and-carry sales in Russia remained very positive although
they fell sharply in Ukraine.
Metro reports full results on Dec. 16.
(1 US dollar = 0.7839 euro)
(Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)