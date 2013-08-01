FRANKFURT Aug 1 The chief executive of German retailer Metro said the group should be in a position to increase operating earnings from the 2013/14 business year, which starts at the end of September.

"Now we have better products, services, more sales channels, and a slimmer cost structure compared to a year ago," Olaf Koch told journalists after the group reported second quarter results.

The group, which is changing its reporting year, expects operating earnings for the short 2013 business year to fall compared with the first nine months of 2012. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)