FRANKFURT Aug 1 The chief executive of German
retailer Metro said the group should be in a position
to increase operating earnings from the 2013/14 business year,
which starts at the end of September.
"Now we have better products, services, more sales channels,
and a slimmer cost structure compared to a year ago," Olaf Koch
told journalists after the group reported second quarter
results.
The group, which is changing its reporting year, expects
operating earnings for the short 2013 business year to fall
compared with the first nine months of 2012.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)