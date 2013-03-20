BRIEF-Krynica Vitamin's supervisory board proposes FY 2016 div. of 0.17 zloty/shr
* SUPERVISORY BOARD PROPOSES FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.17 ZLOTY/SHARE
FRANKFURT, March 20 Metro has seen a fairly positive sales trend at the start of 2013, although the economy remains tough, its chief executive said on Thursday.
CEO Olaf Koch said that it was nonetheless still difficult to get a clear picture of the first quarter as the main Easter sales business was only just starting.
The group earlier forecast a tough 2013 due to continued weak consumer spending. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)
* SUPERVISORY BOARD PROPOSES FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.17 ZLOTY/SHARE
June 1 Dollar-store chain operator Dollar General Corp reported a 5.3 percent drop in quarterly profit due to the early retirement of its debt and higher costs.