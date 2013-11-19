* Planning to float Russian cash and carry business
* IPO seen raising more than $1 billion
* Company is restructuring to cut debt
* Metro shares jump 8 percent
* Sberbank, Goldman likely to work on deal - sources
(Adds company confirmation, source comments on venue of
listing, analyst comments, background)
By Megan Davies, Olga Popova and Matthias Inverardi
MOSCOW/DUESSELDORF, Nov 19 Europe's
fourth-biggest retailer Metro AG is considering a
stock market listing of a minority stake in its Russian unit to
help fund its expansion, the company said on Tuesday, confirming
an earlier Reuters story.
Metro, which has been restructuring its portfolio to cut
debt and focus on core businesses, said it wanted to maintain
long-term control, a spokesman said in a written statement,
stressing no formal decisions had been made on the issue.
"Metro Cash & Carry Russia is one of the most remarkable
success stories in the history of the group," he said. "We are
currently reviewing additional funding source options for a
step-up in expansion."
Market and banking sources said a stock offering for the
Russian unit, which runs 70 big-box Cash & Carry outlets, could
be worth more than $1 billion.
A flotation, likely run by Sberbank and Goldman
Sachs, could be in London, two sources said, but is
unlikely to happen this year. The IPO would not involve Metro's
Media Markt consumer electronics chain, the sources said.
Metro's shares, which have risen strongly since July on
turnaround hopes, jumped 8 percent on the news.
"It's a bit of a jewel in the crown," said Wood & Co analyst
Patrick Shields. "But of course the Russian IPO market is hot
... and Metro has often been proposed as a value-release breakup
story."
One source said Metro was taking the step to boost growth as
the Cash & Carry business - one of the dominant players in
Russia and one of Metro's most profitable businesses - is
lagging the momentum of the rest of the market.
"A high-quality Russian consumer growth story could easily
attract a high multiple," Citi analysts Alastair Johnston and
Pradeep Pratti wrote in reaction to the Reuters story, adding a
valuation in excess of 10 times operating earnings would be
justified.
TRIMMING PORTFOLIO
Metro, which runs cash and carries, supermarkets, department
stores and Europe's biggest consumer electronics chain, is
rationalising its units after a surprise dividend cut and profit
warning earlier this year, helping it cut net debt by 1.9
billion euros to 6.3 billion in the first half.
VTB Capital's Maria said investors would look at Poland's
Eurocash, Turkey's Bizim and Russia's O'Key
as valuation benchmarks. They trade at 18.9, 19 and
17.4 times P/E (price to earnings) respectively for 2014,
according to VTB Capital. Metro group currently trades at 15.9.
"Russia is the fastest growing food retail market in Eastern
Europe and one of the fastest growing and most fragmented in the
entire emerging markets universe," she said.
Metro has more than 700 cash and carries in 29 countries and
the business accounts for almost half of group sales. It entered
Russia in 2001, with the country becoming its most profitable
unit with an underling operating margin of 11 percent, Morgan
Stanley analysts estimate.
Russia is Metro's third biggest market for its cash and
carry business, behind Germany and France, with sales of 4.1
billion euros in 2012.
Chief Executive Olaf Koch has reported progress in turning
round a group hit hard by a downturn among independent retail
and hospitality industries, with the cash and carry business
reporting quarterly sales growth in Europe.
Metro has long stated its wish to sell off its Kaufhof
department stores and Real hypermarkets divisions to focus on
its cash and carry and consumer electronics stores, which it
feels have better expansion prospects.
A year ago, Metro sold its Real hypermarkets in eastern
Europe to France's Auchan in a 1.1 billion euro deal
Russia's $2 trillion economy is struggling with weakening
growth as weak investment, a shrinking workforce and ageing
Soviet-era capital stock all act as a drag, although consumer
spending is still buoyant.
Metro is Russia's fourth biggest retailer behind X5
, Magnit and French chain Auchan. Its local
rivals include Lenta, which is controlled by state bank VTB
and private equity fund TPG, and is also
planning to float on the stock market.
The banks for the Lenta float, expected early next year, are
JPMorgan, Credit Suisse, UBS,
Deutsche Bank and VTB, sources said.
Sources said the choice of Sberbank and Goldman was partly
because those banks did not conflict with the banks selected for
Lenta's IPO.
($1 = 0.7394 euros)
(Additional reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Arno Schuetze;
writing by Douglas Busvine and Emma Thomasson; editing by David
Evans)