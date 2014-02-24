FRANKFURT Feb 24 The planned flotation of a
stake in German retailer Metro's Russian wholesale
business could come around Easter, its chief executive told a
German newspaper.
"I don't want to make a commitment, but that would not be
unrealistic. It's doable as long as the conditions are right,"
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung quoted Olaf Koch as saying in an
interview published on Monday.
Two people familiar with the plans had told Reuters earlier
this month that the sale would come around Easter, putting Metro
head-to-head with Russian hypermarket operator Lenta in a push
for new investors.
"If we do the stock market listing, we would like to do it
in the first half of the year. Our preparations are on track,"
Koch told Frankfurter Allgemeine.
Metro's stock sale is expected to raise at least 1 billion
euros ($1.37 billion) for the company, with analysts valuing the
business as a whole at 4-7.5 billion euros.
Goldman Sachs and Sberbank are organising
Metro's Russian share offer, people familiar with the
transaction have said.
($1 = 0.7275 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan. Editing by Jane Merriman)