DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 31 A German higher regional court in Duesseldorf said on Friday it would decide within three months whether to allow retailer Metro to continue with a planned breakup process pending laswuits by shareholders against it.

Metro shareholders overwhelmingly voted last month to back a plan to split off the group's wholesale and hypermarket food business from Media-Saturn, Europe's biggest consumer electronics group.

Four lawsuits by shareholders have been brought against it, among others from Erich Kellerhals, the founder of Media-Saturn who still owns a stake of 22 percent in the business.

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)