DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 31 A German higher
regional court in Duesseldorf said on Friday it would decide
within three months whether to allow retailer Metro to
continue with a planned breakup process pending laswuits by
shareholders against it.
Metro shareholders overwhelmingly voted last month to back a
plan to split off the group's wholesale and hypermarket food
business from Media-Saturn, Europe's biggest consumer
electronics group.
Four lawsuits by shareholders have been brought against it,
among others from Erich Kellerhals, the founder of Media-Saturn
who still owns a stake of 22 percent in the
business.
