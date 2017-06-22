* Judge says most challenges won't prevent split
* Another judge must decide on remaining motions
* Metro says still sees split happening mid-year
(Adds further details on judge's assessment, lawyer comment)
DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 22 German retailer
Metro said its split into two companies would go ahead
mid-year as planned, after a German court dismissed most
shareholder challenges seeking to block the demerger.
Shareholders in Metro overwhelmingly voted in February to
back the plan to split the group's wholesale and hypermarket
food business from Media-Saturn, Europe's biggest consumer
electronics group, by the middle of the year.
But Erich Kellerhals, the founder of Media-Saturn, as well
as other shareholders, launched a legal challenge.
Their objections threatened to prevent Metro from entering
its planned split into the commercial registry, a necessary step
for the break-up to go ahead.
Gabriele Peters, presiding judge at the higher regional
court in Duesseldorf, said on Thursday that most of the
challenges should present no obstacle.
However, she left it up to another judge to decide whether
some motions, which seek to declare the documents laying out the
plan invalid, could prevent an entry into the registry.
It was unclear how long the decision would take, though
Metro said the motions would not stop its demerger as they did
not trigger a so-called commercial register blockage.
"Metro Group is confident that, on this basis, it will be
able to implement the demerger into two strong, successful and
strategically focused companies as planned," Metro said, adding
it still expected the split at mid-year and the stock-market
listing of the new Metro group in mid-July.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan;
Editing by Emma Thomasson and Elaine Hardcastle)