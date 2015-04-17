* Some 89 pct of voting BJC shareholders oppose acquisition

* Concerns over equity issue have dragged down BJC shares (Adds company comments)

BANGKOK, April 17 Shareholders in Thailand's Berli Jucker (BJC) on Friday rejected a plan to buy German retailer Metro's Vietnamese arm, prompting BJC's majority investor TCC Holding to step in and acquire the Vietnamese cash-and-carry retailer.

Some 89 percent of voters opposed the deal due to concerns about financial risks, independent director Weerawong Chitmittrapap told a shareholder meeting.

Unlisted TCC Holding, part of TCC group which is controlled by Thai beer tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, has a 73.7 percent stake in BJC. TCC Holding abstained from voting.

"The result of the meeting today will be positive for BJC because there will be no risk about fundraising via equity issue and a possible rise of interest expenses," BJC Chief Executive Aswin Techajareonvikul told reporters.

However, BJC continues to look for opportunities to acquire more assets to boost revenue and earnings growth, Aswin said, without giving details.

The 130-year-old BJC, the flagship business in TCC's consumer goods and trading operations, has been buying assets around Southeast Asia to offset slow demand at home.

TCC Holding's planned acquisition is part of a renegotiated deal to buy the cash-and-carry wholesaler for 655 million euros ($876 million) to expand into the fast-growing consumer goods sector in Southeast Asia.

Charoen said TCC Holding would continue to keep its holding in BJC at more than 73 percent despite a recent decline in the share price after BJC announced the deal in August.

BJC shares have fallen nearly 30 percent over the past 12 months, underperforming a 12 percent rise in the main Thai index .

($1 = 0.7476 euros) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Keith Weir and Mark Potter)