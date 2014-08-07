Buying overseas, Chinese conglomerates leverage offshore assets for financing
* Some firms say curbs give them edge over more domestic rivals
BERLIN Aug 7 Metro AG has agreed to sell its cash-and-carry unit in Vietnam to Thailand's Berli Jucker for 655 million euros($876 million), the German retailer said on Thursday.
Metro said in a statement it expected the deal - subject to approvals from relevant authorities - would create an extraordinary boost to earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) in the 2014/15 fiscal year of a mid three-digit million euro sum.
Europe's fourth-biggest retailer opened its first cash-and-carry store in Vietnam in 2002 and now operates 19 stores across the country with around 4,000 employees, generating sales of 516 million euros ($692 million) in the 2012/13 fiscal year.
(1 US dollar = 0.7476 euro) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Thomas Atkins and David Holmes)
SYDNEY, April 28 Australian lottery operator Tatts Group on Friday said a A$6.15 billion cash takeover offer from a consortium backed by U.S. private equity giant KKR & Co was not superior to a cash-and-scrip bid from Tabcorp Holdings.