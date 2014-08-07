BERLIN Aug 7 Metro AG has agreed to sell its cash-and-carry unit in Vietnam to Thailand's Berli Jucker for 655 million euros($876 million), the German retailer said on Thursday.

Metro said in a statement it expected the deal - subject to approvals from relevant authorities - would create an extraordinary boost to earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) in the 2014/15 fiscal year of a mid three-digit million euro sum.

Europe's fourth-biggest retailer opened its first cash-and-carry store in Vietnam in 2002 and now operates 19 stores across the country with around 4,000 employees, generating sales of 516 million euros ($692 million) in the 2012/13 fiscal year.

(1 US dollar = 0.7476 euro) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Thomas Atkins and David Holmes)