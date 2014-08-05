* Berli Jucker could pay more than $500 million-WSJ
BERLIN, Aug 5 German retailer Metro AG
is in advanced talks to sell its cash-and-carry unit in Vietnam
to Thailand's Berli Jucker for more than $500 million,
the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people
familiar with the matter.
Europe's fourth-biggest retailer opened its first
cash-and-carry store in Vietnam in 2002 and now operates 19
stores across the country with around 4,000 employees,
generating sales of 516 million euros ($692 million) in the
2012/13 fiscal year.
The Journal said Berli Jucker had approached Metro about the
business last year, according to people familiar with the talks.
A Metro spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.
The cash-and-carry business, which sells wholesale to
customers such as hotels, restaurants and independent retailers,
accounts for about half of the Metro group's sales, with over
750 stores in 28 countries in Europe and Asia.
Metro also runs Europe's largest consumer electronics chain
Media-Saturn as well as Real hypermarkets and Kaufhof department
stores in Germany, but has been trying to streamline the
business to focus on cash-and-carry and consumer electronics.
Shares in the company, which had fallen sharply after Metro
announced fiscal third-quarter results last Thursday, were up 2
percent at 0757 GMT, outperforming a 0.4 percent firmer STOXX
Europe 600 retail index.
Metro shares are down almost 26 percent this year, largely
due to the company's exposure to Russia and a decision to delay
a stock market listing of a stake in its Russian cash-and-carry
operation due to market turmoil over the Ukraine crisis.
Metro had wanted to use the expected 1 billion euros in
proceeds to invest in the fast-growing Russian business and
other emerging markets and pay down debt.
($1 = 0.7454 Euros)
