FRANKFURT May 2 The chief executive of German
retailer Metro said he believes he can improve the fortunes of
its cash and carry division in its home market this year.
The division, Metro's biggest at around 45 percent of group
sales, saw sales fall 4 percent in Germany in the first quarter,
while all other divisions saw sales growth.
"I'm positive on the product assortment that's coming," Olaf
Koch told journalists after the group reported results on
Thursday, adding he expected sales growth in 2014 and 2015.
Koch is personally taking charge of the division in a bid to
force through an improvement.
He added for the group as a whole April trading had been in
line with its expectations, but that the second quarter would be
challenging given tough comparatives from last year, when the
European soccer championships helped boost sales.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)