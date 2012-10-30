FRANKFURT Oct 30 German retailer Metro reported a worse-than-expected 35 percent plunge in third-quarter profit, feeling the full force of a downturn in spending brought on by the euro zone debt crisis.

The group, which runs cash & carries, hypermarkets, consumer electronic shops and department stores, reported earnings before interest, tax (EBIT) and special items of 398 million euros ($513.6 million) on sales of 15.9 billion euros.

Analysts had been expecting third-quarter sales of 15.92 billion euros and adjusted EBIT of 438 million, according to a Reuters poll.

"Metro's earnings in particular reflect the impact of the general economic situation in Southern Europe and parts of Eastern Europe," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.7749 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)