FRANKFURT May 2 German retailer Metro AG
said trading remained tough, especially in western
Europe, but managed to eke out a first-quarter profit thanks to
improved business at its consumer electronic and supermarkets in
Germany.
The group swung to a profit before interest, tax and special
items (EBIT) in the first three months of its shortened business
year of 14 million euros ($18.5 million), against analyst
forecasts for a loss of 13.7 million.
The group maintained an outlook for operating profit, not
including special items, to decline in its shortened financial
year to end-September and for sales to increase moderately. The
group usually makes over 60 percent of its earnings in the last
three months of the calendar year.
($1 = 0.7580 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)