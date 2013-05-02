* Q1 sales 15.5 bln euros vs Reuters poll average 15.47
* Q1 EBIT before special items 14 mln euros vs loss in poll
* Media-Saturn, Real in Germany drive improved earnings
* Shares indicated down 0.2 pct
(Adds sales figures for Germany, consumer sentiment)
FRANKFURT, May 2 German retailer Metro AG
managed to scrape a profit in the first quarter thanks
to improved business at its consumer electronic stores and
supermarkets in Germany, making up for weak spending elsewhere
in Europe.
Europe's weak economy has especially hurt sales at Metro's
cash and carry stores, its biggest division and which sells to
trade customers such as hotels and restaurants.
But while much of Europe remains in the doldrums, Germany
has proved more resilient, with consumer sentiment more upbeat
going into May than at any point in the past 5-1/2 years due to
a robust jobs market and expectations of wage rises.
At Metro's Media-Saturn chain - Europe's largest retailer of
electrical goods - sales in Germany rose 5.1 percent, helped by
growing online sales. Sales at its Real supermarkets open more
than a year rose 1.5 percent in Germany.
Metro said its Kaufhof chain of department stores had taken
market share in the first months of 2013, with like-for-like
sales in Germany up 1.1 percent, despite the weather.
A long harsh winter has hit clothing retailers hard, as
shoppers both stayed away from stores and were not interested in
buying spring clothing ranges.
German sales of textiles, clothes, shoes and leather goods
dropped a real 12.7 percent in March, the steepest fall since
May 2009, according to data out this week.
Overall, Metro swung to a profit before interest, tax and
special items (EBIT) in the first three months of its shortened
business year of 14 million euros ($18.5 million), against
analyst forecasts for a loss of 13.7 million.
The group maintained an outlook for operating profit, not
including special items, to fall in its shortened financial year
to end-September and for sales to increase moderately.
The group usually makes over 60 percent of its earnings in
the last three months of the calendar year.
Metro, which runs more than 2,200 outlets in 32 countries,
gets just over two-thirds of sales from Germany and other
western European countries.
($1 = 0.7580 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz and
Jane Merriman)