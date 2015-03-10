MANILA, March 10 Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co
(Metrobank) priced on Tuesday its rights issue at 73.50
pesos ($2) per share, a discount of about 21 percent to the
stock's average price since the start of the year.
The Philippines' second-largest lender in terms of assets
could raise as much as 32 billion Philippine pesos ($723
million) from the share offer running from March 23 to March 27,
the country's largest equity offering in two years.
The bank is offering one rights share for every 6.3045
common shares held as of March 18, it said in a filing to Manila
stock exchange.
Shares of Metrobank rose as much as 0.7 percent to hit 94.50
pesos in a largely flat market.
Analysts said the discount was aimed at attracting as many
subscribers as possible. "I think it's more of an incentive for
the shareholders to exercise their right," said April Lee Tan,
research head at COL Financial in Manila.
The bank is seeking to raise Tier 1 capital to comply with
Basel III standards, keeping pace with loan growth while bracing
for stiffer competition after the Philippines enacted a law
allowing foreign banks to take full control of domestic lenders.
JPMorgan and UBS AG are joint global
coordinators, joint international lead managers and joint book
runners for the issue. The Philippines' First Metro Investment
Corp is the sole domestic lead manager and HSBC is the
transaction's co-manager.
($1 = 44.2700 Philippine pesos)
