BRIEF-Grand Capital for Financial Investments posts FY profit
June 12 Grand Capital For Financial Investments :
MANILA, Feb 16 Full year ending Dec. 31, 2011. (in billion pesos) Net income 11.03 vs 8.37 Net interest income 29.41 vs 26.39 Note: Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co is the Philippines' second biggest lender by assets. ($1 = 42.8 pesos) (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)
June 12 Grand Capital For Financial Investments :
SEOUL, June 12 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0735 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 12 *-146.2 -407.7 499.3 ^June 9 154.7 -37.0 -176.3 June 8 281.8 -453.6 97.9 June 7