BRIEF-Tortoise Energy's unaudited NAV $1.5 bln, as of April 30
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
LONDON Jan 21 New British lender Metro Bank increased lending by 112 percent in 2014 as it continued to pick up customers from its more established rivals.
Metro Bank, which launched in 2010 as Britain's first new high street lender for more than a century, said its lending amounted to 1.6 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) in 2014. Loans to business customers made up almost half of total lending.
Customer deposits grew by 118 percent to 2.9 billion pounds.
The bank made a loss after tax in the fourth quarter of 8.9 million pounds, its sixth successive quarter of declining losses, which it said reflected investment in staff, infrastructure and technology. ($1 = 0.6622 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Anjuli Davies)
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.